UCSB's Adventure Program's Joshua Tree Exploration

May 8, 2015 from 5/8 8AM - 5/10 LATE

Joshua Tree National Park is immense and infinitely variable, the confluence of two desert ecosystems, the dry Colorado and the wetter Mojave. “JT” is a hiker's dream with its mild winter climate and interesting rock formations, plants, birds and wildlife. We will depart Friday morning, arrive in the afternoon and set up our base in Indian Cove. Each day we have the opportunity to trek nature walks and canyon oases, explore lost mines and old Western outlaw hideouts and summit the Park’s peaks under bright sun and blue sky, where bighorn sheep and golden eagles add an air of unconcerned majesty to the land. Come join us for clear skies and clean air, and the peace and tranquility, the quietude and beauty, only deserts offer.