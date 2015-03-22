Calendar » UCSB’s Adventure Program’s Santa Cruz Island Service Trip

March 22, 2015 from March 22 - March 29

Prerequisite: beginners welcome, spirit of volunteerism.

Pre-trip meeting: March 10th Registration deadline: March 18th

Attention outdoor and nature lovers, this is a rewarding adventure you cannot miss! Spend spring break working hard and playing hard with new friends on a beautiful island paradise! Working with like-minded stewards like you, we will be involved in environmental projects that help restore the balance and protect this unique island ecosystem. Projects may include trail building, habitat restoration, gardening, and invasive plant removal.

But what is a trip to the islands without ‘playtime’ and exploration? On this trip you will have time to travel Santa Cruz Island's extraordinary coastline by kayak, explore its ‘inland’ wonders as you hike the National Park trails, and find endless photo opportunities along the way. Like our two and three-day trips to the Island, this trip will give you a chance to get up-close and personal with the flourishing marine life, wave-carved caves, and other unique features of the local Channel Islands.

Our activities on the island will include paddling along the island coast, poking into interesting spots, and finding new treasures around every new point. You will also have time to hike the island trails, snorkel, beach-comb, relax in camp, enjoy meals with your fellow participants, while we work together to give back to this beautiful island environment.

Meeting at UCSB, we will then journey together to Ventura Harbor where we will load our gear on a boat bound for western Santa Cruz Island’s Prisoner’s Harbor and enjoy a scenic ride to the island together. After unloading our gear and setting up our campsites, we will begin our first couple of days helping to maintain this amazing natural setting so close to home. Conditions and participant interest will help us decide what to do next and dictate our exploration of the island. We will be staying in a range of various campsites, facilities and out in the open along island trails. On the afternoon of the eighth day, we will return to the mainland by boat with a host of good memories. This is a fantastic trip for someone wanting a unique and rewarding kind of spring break experience!

The fee includes a round trip boat ride, group camping and cooking gear, all required permits, breakfasts and dinners, kayaking gear, Channel Islands Outfitters guides, Channel Islands Restoration instructor, UC Reserve fees, and trained volunteer guides. You are responsible for your own lunches and personal gear.