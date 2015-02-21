Calendar » UCSB’s Adventure Program’s Southwest National Parks and Canyons Road Trip

February 21, 2015 from March 21 - March 29

Pre-trip meeting: Thursday March 12th at 7pm / Registration Deadline: March 18th

UCSB Adventure Programs is proud to offer an amazing road trip to the national parks and canyons which make the American Southwest famous. Our first destination will be Zion National Park. Zion is an ancient Hebrew word meaning a place of refuge or sanctuary. Described by the LA times as “A symphony of stone, where nature is the maestro.” Located in southern Utah at the junction of the Colorado Plateau, Great Basin and Mojave Desert, Zion boasts 229 sq. miles of dramatic landscape including sculptured canyons and soaring 2000-3000ft cliffs. Moving on, our circuitous route through the Southwest will include Bryce Canyon, Arches and Canyonlands national parks. Along the way, we will try to experience all the splendors that this vast land of the Colorado Plateau has to offer before returning through Monument Valley and skirting the South Rim of the Grand Canyon before heading home back to the California coast.

We will enjoy a number of the incredible sites by day hiking from our car-camping style campsites. No hiking experience is necessary as long as you are in good physical condition. Weather permitting; some hikes can be up to a strenuous 9 mi roundtrip with a significant elevation gain/loss.

We will depart on Saturday morning and return in 9 days on the following Sunday evening. Fees include transportation, camping, permits, and all breakfasts and dinners while camping. You need to supply your own lunches, snacks, and personal gear.