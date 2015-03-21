Calendar » UCSB’s Adventure Program’s Spring Break Multi-Sport Adventure

March 21, 2015 from March 21 12PM - March 29

You want adventure?! Rock climbing on the amazing rock formations of Joshua Tree National Park, canoeing on the Colorado River through Black Canyon below Hoover Dam, and hiking through the stunning canyons of Zion National Park.

Adventure terms: Really? Enough said!

Prerequisite: belay test; ability to swim; good physical condition and positive mental attitude. Itineraries are always tentative, weather permitting, participation is cooperative!

Fees include transportation, camping, climbing/canoeing instruction, permits, and all breakfasts and dinners while camping. You need to supply your own lunches/$, snacks, and personal gear.