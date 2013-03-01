Calendar » UCSB’s Launch Pad Presents ‘Appoggiatura’

March 1, 2013 from 8 p.m.

UCSB’s Launch Pad A Preview Production of a New Play WHAT: APPOGGIATURA By James Still (say it: uh-poj-uh-toor-uh) Directed by: Risa Brainin Lighting: Michael Klaers Costumes: Devon Painter Scenery: Nayna Ramey Musical Director: David Potter Starring: UCSB faculty artists Irwin Appel and Anne Torsiglieri With UCSB students: Andrea Barborka, Chris Costanzo, Ian Elliot, Sophie Hassett, Dominic Olivo, Julian Remulla, Sachi Tanaka ABOUT: appoggiatura \uh-poj-uh-toor-uh\ : from the Italian appoggiare meaning “to lean.” In music, appoggiatura is a note of long or short duration sometimes creating a dissonance before resolving into a main note. Appoggiatura is a play about an American family finding itself by completely losing itself. Italy is a good place to do just that. Call 805.893.7221 for more information.