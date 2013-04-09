Calendar » Ukulele Orchestra

April 9, 2013 from 8:00pm

Ukulele Orchestra Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures Tickets: (805) 893-3535 or www.ArtsAndLectures.UCSB.edu Tue, Apr 9 8:00 PM Campbell Hall $35 : General Public $15 : UCSB Students (Current ID required / Limited availability) Santa Barbara Debut The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain From Sydney Opera House to Carnegie Hall, The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain has enchanted audiences the world over with its irresistible blend of wry humor and awe-inspiring musical prowess.