Ukulele Playing for Today: Play Today not Tomorrow
This charming stringed instrument is the perfect entree to the world of Hawaiian music. In this fun, lively, supportive class, discover the basics of ukulele playing, and develop a firm foundation to progress to more advanced levels of performance. Find out how to play and strum the chords needed to play simple songs, and start playing by yourself in a few short weeks. Take your ukulele everywhere you go - you'll find you and your song are always welcome!
11 Sessions: 2/14/2017 - 5/2/2017; 5:15 pm - 6:15 pm; Please note! Due to the holiday schedule there will be no class held o 3/28/2017.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning
- Starts: February 14, 2017 5:15 pm - 6:15 pm
- Price: $120
- Location: SBCC Schott Campus, 310 W. Padre, Room 22, Santa Barbara, CA
- Website: https://sbcc.augusoft.net/index.cfm?method=ClassInfo.ClassInformation&int_class_id=20282&int_category_id=0&int_sub_category_id=0&int_catalog_id=0
