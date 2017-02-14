Calendar » Ukulele Playing for Today: Play Today not Tomorrow

February 14, 2017 from 5:15 pm - 6:15 pm

This charming stringed instrument is the perfect entree to the world of Hawaiian music. In this fun, lively, supportive class, discover the basics of ukulele playing, and develop a firm foundation to progress to more advanced levels of performance. Find out how to play and strum the chords needed to play simple songs, and start playing by yourself in a few short weeks. Take your ukulele everywhere you go - you'll find you and your song are always welcome!

11 Sessions: 2/14/2017 - 5/2/2017; 5:15 pm - 6:15 pm; Please note! Due to the holiday schedule there will be no class held o 3/28/2017.