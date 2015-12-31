Calendar » Ultimate 80’s New Years Eve Dance party with the Molly Ringwald Project

December 31, 2015 from 9:00pm - 1:30am

California’s hottest 80’s dance band is throwing their famous annual New Year’s Eve party! Every year the party gets bigger and better and the dance floor is packed from the first song to the last. Due to the overwhelming crowds we had to move the venue to the largest ballroom on the Central Coast, the Fess Parker Doubletree Resort's 12,000 sq. ft. ballroom . There will be plenty of tables and seating, multiple bars, 80’s decorations, New Years toys and accessories our amazing laser light show, and a New Year’s Bang at the end of the night! Don’t wait too long to get your tickets as this show will surely sell out! The Fess Parker Resort has already sold out of rooms which guarantees this to be a huge event! For information on the band please visit www.projectmolly.com