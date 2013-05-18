Calendar » Un Paseo en Oro

May 18, 2013 from 5:30pm - 9:30 pm

Join the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation and Honorary Chairs Milford Wayne Donaldson and Marilyn Chandler De Young as the Trust celebrates 50 years of work in the Santa Barbara community. Enjoy behind-the-scenes tours and historical vignettes at El Paseo, a world famous architectural icon that has served as a model for developing the City of Santa Barbara. Join us as we toast our 50 year journey to preserve, restore and explore Santa Barbara's cultural and architectural heritage.