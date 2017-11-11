Una Noche de Estrellas
Join the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation (SBTHP) at its annual celebration, Una Noche de Estrellas (A Night of Stars), on the evening of Saturday, November 11, at Casa de la Guerra. Enjoy a cocktail reception with Spanish tapas, a paella dinner under the stars, a silent auction, live entertainment, and more. Don't miss this extraordinary evening!
Sponsorships available now. Tickets available in September.
Proceeds benefit SBTHP’s historic preservation and educational programs that bring alive the history of Santa Barbara for both the local community and visitors from around the world.
Saturday, November 11, 2017
Casa de la Guerra
15 East De la Guerra Street, Santa Barbara
For more information: www.sbthp.org/estrellas or (805) 965-0093
