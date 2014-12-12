Calendar » Una Noche de Las Posadas

December 12, 2014 from 7:00 PM

Las Posadas (The Inns) is the time-honored reenactment of Joseph and Mary's search for shelter in Bethlehem as it was once celebrated in Early California and is still observed throughout Mexico and South America. Join in this rich cultural tradition, experiencing first-hand the way in which Santa Barbara's earliest Spanish and Mexican residents gathered together and celebrated the Christmas season with music and food.

