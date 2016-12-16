Calendar » Una Noche de Las Posadas

December 16, 2016 from 7:00pm - 9:30pm

Celebrate Una Noche de Las Posadas, one of Santa Barbara’s oldest and most beautiful Christmas traditions, at El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park. Las Posadas (The Inns) is the time-honored reenactment of Joseph and Mary’s search for shelter in Bethlehem as it was once celebrated in Early California and is still observed throughout Latin America. Join in this rich cultural tradition and experience firsthand the way in which Santa Barbara’s earliest Spanish and Mexican residents celebrated Christmas with music, food, and merriment.

SBTHP thanks The Towbes Foundation, Debby and Roger Aceves, David and Louise Borgatello, and Keith J. Mautino for sponsoring Una Noche de Las Posadas.

Begins at the Presidio Chapel at El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park

123 East Canon Perdido Street, Santa Barbara

Concludes at Casa de la Guerra, 15 East De la Guerra Street, Santa Barbara

Free event

For more information: (805) 965-0093 or www.sbthp.org