Calendar » Una Noche de Las Posadas

December 14, 2018 from 7:00pm - 10:00pm

Las Posadas (The Inns) is the time-honored reenactment of Joseph and Mary’s search for shelter in Bethlehem as it was once celebrated in Early California and is still observed throughout Latin America. Join in this rich cultural tradition and experience firsthand the way in which Santa Barbara’s earliest Spanish and Mexican residents celebrated Christmas with music, food, and merriment.