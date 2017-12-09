Calendar » Uncorked: Beauty Behind the (Big) Bottle

December 9, 2017 from 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm



Date: Saturday, December 9th, 2017

Time: 12:00pm - 2:00pm

Magnums, Jeroboams and beyond...with such a wide variety of wine bottle sizes it's difficult to know where to begin! Walk through our barrel room and experience an exclusive tasting of our large-format Syrahs and taste what makes them so unique. Enjoy these handpicked selections paired expertly with gourmet cheeses from our friends at Cailloux Cheese Shop in Solvang!

This event will sell out quickly so reserve your spot today!



Tickets: $40 Club Members | $50 Non-Members

To purchase tickets contact [email protected] or call 805.688.9339 x306