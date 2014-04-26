Calendar » Uncorked ~ The Evolution of Wine Exhibit Opening Reception

April 26, 2014 from 5:00 pm

JOIN US FOR A VERY SPECIAL EXHIBIT OPENING RECEPTION

at the Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum

This “first ever” exhibition traces the founders and visionaries who helped to bring international recognition to the Santa Ynez Valley as a region for producing exceptionally fine wine.

Preview the exhibition while tasting wines poured by our Valley’s pioneer winemakers, enjoy tasty hors d’oeuvres, wine raffle and music.

Don’t miss this opportunity to mingle and talk with wine makers like Ken Brown of Ken Brown Wines, Richard Sanford of Alma Rosa Winery, Jim Clendenen of Au Bon Climat, Louis Lucas of Lucas &Lewellen Vineyards, Bob Lindquist of Qupé, Fred Brander of Brander Vineyard, Bill Mosby of Mosby WInes, Kathy Joseph of Fiddlehead and more.

Receive a commemorative “Uncorked” logo glass, enjoy tasty hors d’oeuvres and take in the rich history of our wine region at this new and exciting exhibition.

For more information and to purchase admission to reception see below or call the Museum at 688-7889. Tickets may also be purchased at gate.

Members $15 ~ Non-Members $20

Buy tickets here: http://www.santaynezmuseum.org/events.html#wineexhibit