Uncovering the Truth: What the US Health Care System Can Learn From Other Countries

November 19, 2014 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

This is a free event put on by the Santa Barbara Chapter of Health Care for All - California.

One hour video of the Senate Subcommittee hearing chaired by Senator Bernie Sanders, in which expert witnesses present testimony and answer questions regarding the health systems in Canada, Taiwan, Denmark and France. Key criticisms of single payer are clearly exposed as shams. Discussion and refreshments to follow.