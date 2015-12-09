Calendar » Under $50 Holiday Arts and Crafts Fair

December 9, 2015 from 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Join us on Wednesday, December 9th, 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm, for great gifts, a fun art workshop, and lots of holiday cheer at our family-friendly Under $50 Holiday Event.

Celebrate the season with delicious refreshments, good company, an Eco-Friendly Gift Wrapping Workshop, and a variety of one of a kind art, jewelry, and beautiful gifts all priced under $50.00!

Under $50 features the work of artists,artisans, and jewelers including Brad Nack, Dan Levin, Colleen Darling, Jason Summers, Syd McCutcheon, Tara Patrick,Carol Rosen, Maddie Joyce, and Bari Ramoy. All of the art, jewelry, refrigerator magnets, and ornaments are perfectly priced for gift giving.

Kristin Fracella will lead a Eco-Friendly Gift Wrapping Workshop during the event. You can drop in at anytime to learn how to make your gifts look gorgeous using reuse materials.The AFS Creative Reuse Store will be open from 5:00 to 8:00 for holiday shopping.