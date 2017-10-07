Under Construction: Let’s Raise the Barre
American Dance and Music presents:
Under Construction: Let’s Raise the Barre
Benefit Cabaret for The Dance Hub
22 East Victoria Street
October 7th, 2017, 5–8 pm
Under Construction: Let’s Raise the Barre is a cabaret-style event that features performances by AD&M Performance Group, DramaDogs, Sadeekhat, World Dance for Humanity, and dancer-choreographer Hannah Ruth Brothers. Live music will be provided by AD&M’s Music Director, Eric Valinsky. In addition to the dance and theater performances, guests will enjoy delectable appetizers, a cash bar, dancing, and a silent auction. The funds raised from Under Construction: Let’s Raise the Barre will help pay for the facility’s barres, mirrors, a sprung dance floor, sound system, a new restroom, and general construction costs. Single Tickets are available for $45, and tables (for four people) are available for $220.
For more information, tickets, and donations:
Contact Artistic Director, Carrie Diamond, or Committee Chair Hylla Fischer.
Carrie Diamond
[email protected]
805.450.7535
Hylla Fischer
[email protected]
805.448.2281
www.adam-bsb.org/events/raise-the-barre/
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: October 7, 2017 5:00pm - 8:00pm
- Price: $45
- Location: The Dance Hub: 22 East Victoria Street
- Website: https://www.adam-bsb.org