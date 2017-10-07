Calendar » Under Construction: Let’s Raise the Barre

October 7, 2017 from 5:00pm - 8:00pm

American Dance and Music presents:

Under Construction: Let’s Raise the Barre

Benefit Cabaret for The Dance Hub

22 East Victoria Street

October 7th, 2017, 5–8 pm

Under Construction: Let’s Raise the Barre is a cabaret-style event that features performances by AD&M Performance Group, DramaDogs, Sadeekhat, World Dance for Humanity, and dancer-choreographer Hannah Ruth Brothers. Live music will be provided by AD&M’s Music Director, Eric Valinsky. In addition to the dance and theater performances, guests will enjoy delectable appetizers, a cash bar, dancing, and a silent auction. The funds raised from Under Construction: Let’s Raise the Barre will help pay for the facility’s barres, mirrors, a sprung dance floor, sound system, a new restroom, and general construction costs. Single Tickets are available for $45, and tables (for four people) are available for $220.

For more information, tickets, and donations:

Contact Artistic Director, Carrie Diamond, or Committee Chair Hylla Fischer.

Carrie Diamond

[email protected]

805.450.7535

Hylla Fischer

[email protected]

805.448.2281

www.adam-bsb.org/events/raise-the-barre/