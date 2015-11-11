Calendar » Under Fire

November 11, 2015 from 8:00pm

Under Fire is a multimedia theater piece based on interviews with veterans from World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Operation Desert Storm, Operation Iraqi Freedom and Afghanistan. Videotaped interview excerpts, dramatized scenes and monologues, and original choreography span generations of combat veterans in a compelling story of human beings at war and others left behind. Each performance will be followed by a talk-back session featuring the performers, veterans and professionals who work with veterans.

Written and directed by Michael J. Arndt; original score by Christopher Hoag.

Admission is free, but reservations are required.