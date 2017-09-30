Calendar » Under The Same Moon at the Granada Theatre

September 30, 2017 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

On Saturday, September 30, the Granada Theatre presents Under the Same Moon in collaboration with Immigrant Hope – Santa Barbara.

This drama focuses on a young boy’s detailed journey across the U.S/Mexico border to be reunited with his mother. Throughout his journey, he faces challenges, but never loses hope that he will one day reunite with his mother.

Representatives from Immigrant Hope will then participate in a Q & A discussion about important themes from the film. This compelling film was selected to inspire thoughtful conversation, and make meaningful connections with community leaders and family members. Tickets are $10-20 and can be purchased by calling the Theatre box office at (805) 899-2222, or visiting http://bit.ly/2vnhUnr.