Calendar » ‘Under the Spell of Succulents’ presented by Jeff Moore

August 3, 2016 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

'Under the Spell of Succulents' presented by Jeff Moore Jeff will talk about 'Under the Spell of Succulents', which is also the title of his first book. His presentation will follow the flow of the book, which is an overview of succulents in cultivation. He will address how we engage with succulents – as growers, collectors, in landscaping, container gardens, and specialty niches, along with interludes that show the major succulent groups: aloes, agaves, cacti, sedums, etc.... Jeff has owned and operated his small retail nursery, Solana Succulents near San Diego, for almost 24 years, and will have some tales from the nursery that are sure to provide an entertaining evening for us.