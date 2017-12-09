Calendar » Under The Streetlamp: Hip To The Holidays at The Granada Theatre

December 9, 2017 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

On Saturday, December 9, the Granada Theatre presents Under The Streetlamp: Hip To The Holidays at 8:00 p.m!

Great music is timeless with the dreamy voices of the four lead singers of pop quartet Under The Streetlamp. Recent leading cast members of the Tony Award-winning sensation “Jersey Boys” bring a fresh new life into the world of holiday music. Under the Streetlamp will deliver an electrifying evening of classic holiday tunes and songs from The American Radio Songbook of the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s, bringing a unique mix of harmonies and slick dance moves to your favorite hits.

Come experience this one-of-a-kind musical performance to celebrate the joy of the season with Under the Streetlamp - It’ll be a night to remember. Tickets are $35-48 and can be purchased by calling the Theatre box office at (805) 899-2222, or visiting http://bit.ly/2ulZFQe.