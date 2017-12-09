Calendar » Under The Streetlamp: Hip to the Holidays at The Granada Theatre

December 9, 2017 from 8:00pm - 11:00pm

Get Hip to the Holidays this holiday season with the joyous sounds of Under The Streetlamp at the Granada Theatre on Saturday, Dec. 9 at 8:00pm. Under The Streetlamp will be performing all the favorite holiday classics as well as hit songs from the American Radio Songbook. Under The Streetlamp invites you to sing along to songs from their live PBS Specials and studio album, Every Day’s a Holiday - it’ll be a night to remember.