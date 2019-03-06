Calendar » Understanding and Preventing Work-Related Burnout

March 6, 2019 from 6:30pm - 8:30pm

http://bit.ly/BurnoutSB

Are you spent, tired, worn-out, and dreading days you have to go to work? Are you happy with your work life balance- Do you have a work life balance? Work doesn't have to feel all consuming when you know the right techniques and balance.

Join us at the Narriative Loft on Wednesday March 6th from 6:30 to 8:30pm to learn all about BURNOUT and how to manage or prevent. There will be concrete tools and techniques and a 21 day challenge so you can put what you learn in to action. Wine and light snacks will be provided to help ease the after work rush.

My name is Andrea McGee, but you can call me Dre. I have a great respect for those who seek to improve their quality of life. My life's work is dedicated to help facilitate that process and help collaborate to create clarity. I'm a Marriage and Family Therapist and Transformational Coach providing psychotherapy or coaching to individuals who won't settle for complacency.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2552467138101792/