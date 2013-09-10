understanding and preveting suicide
Help us prevent suicide in our community on world suicide prevention day September 10
join the world community Tuesday September 10 at 11AM for a free on-line webinar “Understanding and Preventing Suicide”. It will be recorded to be viewed later if you can’t make it live
https://www1.gotomeeting.com/island/webinar/registration.tmpl?id=649340817
www.psychalive.org for more info as well
if you or someone you know is considering suicide call 1800-273-TALK (8255)
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Jina carvalho
- Starts: September 10, 2013 11:00AM - 12:00PM
- Price: free
- Location: on-line
- Website: http://www.psychalive.org