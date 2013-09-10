Calendar » understanding and preveting suicide

September 10, 2013 from 11:00AM - 12:00PM

Help us prevent suicide in our community on world suicide prevention day September 10

join the world community Tuesday September 10 at 11AM for a free on-line webinar “Understanding and Preventing Suicide”. It will be recorded to be viewed later if you can’t make it live

https://www1.gotomeeting.com/island/webinar/registration.tmpl?id=649340817

www.psychalive.org for more info as well

if you or someone you know is considering suicide call 1800-273-TALK (8255)