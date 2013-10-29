Calendar » Understanding Breast Imaging

October 29, 2013 from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

The Breast Cancer Resource Center presents a panel of radiology experts; Dr. Judy Dean, Dr. Winifred Leung, and Dr. Laurel Hansch to discuss the benefits of breast screening and new imaging modalities, including new guidelines regarding screening for dense breasts. You will hear about imaging options such as whole breast ultrasound, MRI, and new 3D Tomosynthesis. The lecture will include a question / answer session.