Calendar » Understanding Genetic Testing for Breast & Ovarian Cancer Risks

June 20, 2013 from 5:30 p.m - 7:30 p.m.

Dr. Fred Kass, Oncologist and Dr. Ralph Quijano, OB/GYN, and a BRCA positive breast cancer survivor will discuss the use of BRAC Analysis test to detect the lifetime risk for hereditary breast and ovarian cancer. They will share information to aid in patient medical management for BRCA positive patients and patients at high risk for breast and ovarian cancer. Lecture will include a question and answer session