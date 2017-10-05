Calendar » Understanding the Relationship Between Thoughts, Emotions, and True Happiness

October 5, 2017 from 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

4 Thursdays: Sept 21, Oct 5, 12, 19

Understanding the Relationship Between Thoughts, Emotions, and True Happiness

How does your mind work and manifest thoughts, feelings and your perceptions? What is the underlying reality of your being? Every moment of every day, you are involved in and dealing with the manifestations of your body and the experiences and expressions of your mind. They make up who you think you are and what you identify with most intimately. As we go through life, we all experience different states of physical and mental challenges in search of deeper understanding and greater well-being. During this teaching series you will explore the Buddha's advice on how to correctly view the reality of your body and the productions of your mind when your aim is to reduce suffering. Teachings based on the 5 Skandhas.

Appreciated by students for his joy, insight, and clarity of presentation, Dawa Tarchin Phillips embodies the unique perspectives of Western scholarship and neuro-scientific research and the traditional training of an authentic Buddhist Lama.

Bodhi Path Buddhist Center

102 W. Mission Street

Santa Barbara CA

805-284-2704

http://www.bodhipath.org/sb/

[email protected]