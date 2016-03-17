Friday, May 4 , 2018, 9:20 pm | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Undertanding The Hormonal Treatment & Impact In Women With Estrogen Positive Breast Cancer

March 17, 2016 from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 P.M.

Dr. Julie Taguchi, a prominent oncologist with Sansum Clinic, and specialist in breast care,

will speak on understanding the mechanism of hormone treatment for ER+ breast cancer,

the physiological impact on women and the management of side effects.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: www.bcrcsb.org
  • Starts: March 17, 2016 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 P.M.
  • Price: Free
  • Location: Frist Presbyterian Church 21 E Constance Ave, Santa Barbara, 93105
  • Sponsors: www.bcrcsb.org
 
 
 