Undertanding The Hormonal Treatment & Impact In Women With Estrogen Positive Breast Cancer
March 17, 2016 from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 P.M.
Dr. Julie Taguchi, a prominent oncologist with Sansum Clinic, and specialist in breast care,
will speak on understanding the mechanism of hormone treatment for ER+ breast cancer,
the physiological impact on women and the management of side effects.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: www.bcrcsb.org
- Starts: March 17, 2016 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 P.M.
- Price: Free
- Location: Frist Presbyterian Church 21 E Constance Ave, Santa Barbara, 93105
