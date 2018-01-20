Underwater Parks Day
Celebrate Marine Protected Areas which are “underwater parks” that preserve the biodiversity and abundance of ocean life in our coastal waters.
• Dive into the world of marine science with interactive activities and crafts
• Go on an aquatic quest, solve a riddle and win a prize
• Experience marine entanglement and analyze impacts of marine debris
• Connect with marine conservation specialists to learn more about the SB Channel
Cool fact: Underwater Parks Day is celebrated in unison with many aquariums and science centers in Southern California all having festival fun on this very date!
This is a FREE event.
Information: [email protected] or call 805-962-2526, ext. 110
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History Sea Center
- Starts: January 20, 2018 10:00am - 3:00pm
- Price: Free
- Location: 211 Stearns Wharf, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
- Website: http://www.sbnature.org/content/2/file/2018UnderwaterParksday_flyerWEB.pdf
- Sponsors: The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History Sea Center