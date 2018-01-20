Wednesday, April 25 , 2018, 2:19 pm | A Few Clouds 60º

 
 
 
 

Underwater Parks Day

January 20, 2018 from 10:00am - 3:00pm
Celebrate Marine Protected Areas which are “underwater parks” that preserve the biodiversity and abundance of ocean life in our coastal waters.

• Dive into the world of marine science with interactive activities and crafts
• Go on an aquatic quest, solve a riddle and win a prize
• Experience marine entanglement and analyze impacts of marine debris
• Connect with marine conservation specialists to learn more about the SB Channel

Cool fact: Underwater Parks Day is celebrated in unison with many aquariums and science centers in Southern California all having festival fun on this very date!

This is a FREE event.

Information: [email protected] or call 805-962-2526, ext. 110

 

