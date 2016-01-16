Calendar » Underwater Parks Day Festival

January 16, 2016 from 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Celebrate the biodiversity of marine animals living in our coastal waters. Investigate a micro marine ecosystem, spy on shore birds, embark on an ocean knowledge quest, meet birds of prey up close, and create ocean-themed art. Activities are free with admission. Info: Jackie Hunt [email protected] or 805-962-2526 ext. 110