Calendar » Underwater Parks Day Festival

January 19, 2019 from 10:00am - 3:00pm

Dive into the world of marine science with interactive activities and crafts during this free event at the Sea Center on Stearns Wharf. Learn about octopus camouflage and go on an octopus hunt around the Sea Center habitats. Be inspired by local poets and write your own ocean-themed poetry. Connect with marine conservation specialists to learn more about the Santa Barbara Channel.



The annual Underwater Parks Day Festival is a celebration of marine protected areas, which are underwater parks that preserve the biodiversity and abundance of ocean life.

Admission is free thanks to support from the Associated Students Coastal Fund at UC Santa Barbara.