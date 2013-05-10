Calendar » Unfinished Business

May 10, 2013 from 2:00pm and 8:00pm

Written and directed by Rod Lathim, Unfinished Business offers a glimpse into the mystical transition from one life to the next. Featuring Anne Dusenberry, Marion Freitag, Brian Harwell, Solomon Ndungu, Julie Anne Ruggieri and Katie Thatcher. Each performance is followed by a moderated discussion with the audience. This presentation benefits The Alliance for Living and Dying Well.