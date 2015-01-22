Calendar » Unfinished Business

January 22, 2015 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

Unfinished Business returns to the Lobero theatre for six intimate performances January 22-25, 2015. Unfinished Business is Santa Barbara playwright Rod Lathim’s first autobiographical work exploring the life-changing, “shared death experience,” he had as he witnessed the gathering of spirits who appeared to assist in his Mom’s transition to the world beyond. The play employs heavy doses of humor and is accessible to diverse philosophical perspectives. Unfinished Business has expanded and changed structure through the addition of six new characters since it last moved Lobero audiences in 2013. Each performance will be followed by a moderated discussion with the audience and area agencies focused on end-of-life services will be involved and share valuable resources.