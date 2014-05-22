Calendar » Unfinished Democracy: Race,Money & Voting Rights

May 22, 2014 from 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

The community is invited for an informative presentation by Ralph Armbruster-Sandoval, Ph,D. UCSB on our "Unfinished Democracy: Race, Money and Voting Rights, in the Nation and in the Community". A discussion on how these issues impact us on the local level and how we view the need for social action to insure our right to participate in the electoral process.

Louise Lowry Davis Community Center - 1232 De La Vina Street, Santa Barbara

7 - 9 pm

The Martin Luther KIng, Jr. committee of Santa Barbara has as it's mission : to foster positive relationships between the many diverse groups in the Santa Barbara Community and the surrounding areas; to sponsor programs and events which exemplify the teachings of Dr. King; to observe and celebrate the MLK, Jr. Holiday.

This event has been made possible in part by a grant from The Fund for Santa Barbara

For information: http://www.mlksb.com/