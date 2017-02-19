Calendar » Unique Multi-Media Book Launch of On the Sickle’s Edge

February 19, 2017 from 3:00pm - 6:00pm

BOOK PREMIERE EVENT

ON THE SICKLE’S EDGE

Congregation B’nai B’rith

Santa Barbara, CA

Sunday, February 19, 2017

3:00 p.m.

“SHAPING HISTORY INTO FICTION”

AUTHOR TALK BY NEVILLE D. FRANKEL

Special Feature: Introduction by Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson

Event Emcee/Moderator: Dr. David Bisno

PERFORMANCES OF RUSSIAN CLASSICAL MUSIC by

Opera Santa Barbara Mosher Studio ArtIsts

Author Book Signing & “Russian Tea Room” Reception

presented by Seasons Catering

Reservations Requested. RSVP at OnTheSicklesEdge.eventbrite.com

Program Description

We are pleased to present a unique multi-media Book Launch Event for local author, Neville Frankel’s newest work of historical fiction, On the Sickle’s Edge (Diálogos Books, January 2017) at Congregation B’nai B’rith, Santa Barbara, CA on Sunday afternoon, February 19, 2017 from 3:00 - 6:00 p.m. The program will feature a talk focusing on the art of writing historical fiction by novelist Neville Frankel in which he will detail his research and writing process, and the relationship between the novel and the Jewish family history that inspired it.

Mr. Frankel’s long-time friend, Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson, will introduce the author and many of the issues highlighted in the novel. The event will be moderated Dr. David Bisno, acclaimed Harvard and Dartmouth lecturer of programs nationwide.

The speaking program will be enhanced by performances by Opera Santa Barbara Mosher Studio Artists. It will feature selections from Tchaikovsky’s Eugene Onegin—music that would likely have been part of the characters’ experience during the novel’s historical period. An author book signing will be held at the conclusion of the program.

In keeping with the themes in the novel, an authentic Russian-themed reception presented by Seasons Catering will follow the program.

This event will be the first public introduction of On the Sickle’s Edge.

About On the Sickle’s Edge

What we cannot keep. What we cannot lose. A sweeping masterwork of love and loss, secrets and survival, On the Sickle's Edge is told through the voices of three characters who lay bare their family’s saga: the endearing, scrappy South-African born Lena, transported to Latvia and later trapped in the USSR; her granddaughter Darya, a true Communist believer whose growing disillusionment with Soviet ideology places her family at mortal risk; and Steven, a painter from Boston who inadvertently stumbles into the tangled web of his family’s past. Against the roiling backdrop of twentieth-century Russia and Eastern Europe, the novel delivers equal parts historical drama, political thriller and poignant love story. A powerful and inspiring testament to the human capacity for love and endurance in the face of exile and trauma.

About Neville Frankel

Born in Johannesburg, South Africa, Neville Frankel immigrated to Boston with his family when he was 14. After graduating from Dartmouth College, he pursued doctoral work in English literature at the University of Toronto. While in Canada, he wrote The Third Power, a well-reviewed political thriller about the transformation of Rhodesia to Zimbabwe. He is the recipient of a 1984 Emmy for his work on a BBC documentary, The Mind of a Murderer: Part 1. In 2005 he returned to South Africa for the first time in 38 years. Over the next decade he went back several more times, researching what would become Bloodlines. He has recently completed work on his newest novel, On the Sickle’s Edge, which is inspired by his family’s history and is set in 20th-century Latvia, the former Soviet Union, South Africa and the United States.