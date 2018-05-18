Calendar » Unite to Light 100,000 Light Celebration

May 18, 2018 from 7pm - 9pm

Join us as we celebrate the distribution of 100,000 solar lights to people all over the world. These lights have helped children learn to read, aided in the birth of thousands of children, and provided hope through the darkest of hours after a disaster. This illuminating night will be a celebration of Unite to Light and all of the people who have made this work possible. Sip wine, nibble on locally sourced appetizers, and enjoy an evening under the stars. Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available.