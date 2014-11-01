Calendar » United Boys & Girls Clubs of SB-Simply Elegant “Under the Tuscan Moon”

November 1, 2014 from 5:00pm - 11:00pm

This year we have the extreme privilege of the new Deckers Outdoor Corporation's Rotunda and Brand Showcase venue, on Saturday, November 1, 2014. Emozionante’! (Exciting!)

The lovely evening “Under the Tuscan Moon”, will offer all things Italian. Refreshing cocktails will be a delight alongside antipasti, sumptuous cuisine Italiano, carefully chosen delectable vino Italiano, silent & live auction items with Italian flair, a bit of Opera and dancing the night away to your favorite songs.

Deckers Outdoor will be offering shopping hours to our attendees between 5pm and 7pm with a 20% discount, and also 20% donated to UBGC for all of the sales. Fantastico! This is incredibly generous. Start making your holiday lists!

SATURDAY-NOV 1, 2014

5PM to 11PM

DECKERS BRANDS & BRAND SHOWCASE

6601 Hollister Avenue, Goleta, CA 93117

[email protected] or 805.681.1315

$200.00 per person