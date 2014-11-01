United Boys & Girls Clubs of SB-Simply Elegant “Under the Tuscan Moon”
This year we have the extreme privilege of the new Deckers Outdoor Corporation's Rotunda and Brand Showcase venue, on Saturday, November 1, 2014. Emozionante’! (Exciting!)
The lovely evening “Under the Tuscan Moon”, will offer all things Italian. Refreshing cocktails will be a delight alongside antipasti, sumptuous cuisine Italiano, carefully chosen delectable vino Italiano, silent & live auction items with Italian flair, a bit of Opera and dancing the night away to your favorite songs.
Deckers Outdoor will be offering shopping hours to our attendees between 5pm and 7pm with a 20% discount, and also 20% donated to UBGC for all of the sales. Fantastico! This is incredibly generous. Start making your holiday lists!
SATURDAY-NOV 1, 2014
5PM to 11PM
DECKERS BRANDS & BRAND SHOWCASE
6601 Hollister Avenue, Goleta, CA 93117
[email protected] or 805.681.1315
$200.00 per person
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, Montecito Bank & Trust, Union Bank, Bryant & Sons, Ltd., Bainbridge Distillers, Milpas Motors, Bentley/RollsRoyce Westlake, Rocket IS
- Starts: November 1, 2014 5:00pm - 11:00pm
- Price: $200
- Location: Deckers Brands & Brand Showcase 6601 Hollister Avenue, Goleta, CA 93117
- Website: http://www.untedbg.org
- Sponsors: Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, Montecito Bank & Trust, Union Bank, Bryant & Sons, Ltd., Bainbridge Distillers, Milpas Motors, Bentley/RollsRoyce Westlake, Rocket IS