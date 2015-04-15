Calendar » United for Literacy Roundtable

April 15, 2015 from 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm

Join United Way of Santa Barbara County (UWSBC) for a discussion on support techniques for parents during the implementation to the new Common Core State Standards.

Hear from local educators, education specialists and parents as they identify ways in which schools and educators can provide support to parents to become their child’s education advocates. Lydia Song, Instructional Support Coordinator at Santa Barbara County Education Office (SBCEO) will be the event’s featured speaker and will be joined by Ellen Barger, Assistant Superintendent, Curriculum and Instruction at SBCEO.

Complimentary refreshments will be served.