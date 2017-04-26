Calendar » United for Literacy Roundtable

April 26, 2017 from 5:30pm - 7:30pm

United for Literacy Roundtable

United Way of Santa Barbara

Educators, community leaders, parents and others will come together for United Way of Santa Barbara County’s United for Literacy Roundtable on strategies to integrate English Language Development curriculum into local classrooms and the best practices in supporting English Language Learners.

Dr. Eugenia Mora-Flores, Associate Professor of Clinical Education at the University of Southern California’s Rossier School of Education, will be the keynote speaker during the free roundtable, which is open to the public. Dr. Mora-Flores’ research centers on effective practices in developing the language and literacy skills of English language learners in grades K-12.

For more information, contact Melinda Cabrera at [email protected] RSVP here.

Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2017

Time: 5:30– 7:30 p.m.

Location: Santa Barbara Public Library, Faulkner Gallery, 40 E. Anapamu St., Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Cost: Free