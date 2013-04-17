Calendar » United States of Africa: Beyond Hip-Hop

April 17, 2013 from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Film Screening/MCC Theater An insightful look at the power of music and the need for political engagement, this film follows African hip-hop pioneer Didier Awadi as he creates an album on revolutionary black leaders. His travels throughout Africa spark deeper reflection on the power of music and the potential for real political transformation. Yanick Létourneau, 86 min., French and English, 2012, Canada.