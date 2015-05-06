United Way of Santa Barbara County: 92nd Annual Awards Celebration
Join United Way of Santa Barbara County for their 92nd Annual Awards Celebration honoring the efforts of the Santa Barbara Community. This annual dinner recognizes local organizations and individuals for contributing to the community and United Way activities, such as: Fun in the Sun, United for Literacy and the Financial Empowerment Partnership.
The event will include dinner, music and dancing.
Sponsorship and underwriting opportunities are available.
For more information, or to RSVP, please visit http://www.unitedwaysb.org/92nd-annual-awards-celebration.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: May 6, 2015 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
- Price: $100 per person; $900 for a table of 10
- Location: Four Seasons Biltmore, 1260 Channel Drive, Santa Barbara, CA 93108
- Website: http://www.unitedwaysb.org/92nd-annual-awards-celebration