United Way of Santa Barbara County: 92nd Annual Awards Celebration

May 6, 2015 from 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Join United Way of Santa Barbara County for their 92nd Annual Awards Celebration honoring the efforts of the Santa Barbara Community. This annual dinner recognizes local organizations and individuals for contributing to the community and United Way activities, such as: Fun in the Sun, United for Literacy and the Financial Empowerment Partnership.

The event will include dinner, music and dancing.

Sponsorship and underwriting opportunities are available.

For more information, or to RSVP, please visit http://www.unitedwaysb.org/92nd-annual-awards-celebration.