United Way of Santa Barbara County Community Impact Open House

February 18, 2015 from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Learn how United Way of Santa Barbara County is making a difference in the community at its fifth annual Community Impact Open House. The event will offer a hands-on look at United Way’s different educational programs, ranging from reading and math to financial stability and parent engagement.

Guests will also get to tour the new United Learning Center (ULC), a brand new classroom complete with new laptop computers. Launched in September, ULC is a highly interactive and individually calibrated tutoring program that offers instruction in literacy, arithmetic, homework help and test preparation for students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

United Way staff, educators and program partners will be on hand to answer questions about United Way, ULC, and other programs. Wine and hors d’oeuvres will be served.

For more information, or to RSVP, please contact Cori Gacad at 805-965-8594 or [email protected]