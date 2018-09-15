Calendar » United Way of Santa Barbara County Day of Caring

September 15, 2018 from 9 am - noon

Give back to the community by joining United Way of Santa Barbara County (UWSBC) at its 27th Annual Day of Caring, the largest single-day volunteer event in the tri-counties.

More than 1,200 volunteers will come together to carry out a variety of service projects throughout Santa Barbara, Carpinteria and Goleta. This will include a special Montecito neighborhood clean-up and rebuilding project that is being organized in partnership with Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County.

Day of Caring volunteers will meet at their respective service sites at 9 a.m. sharp. Free T-shirts will be provided to volunteers. At noon, all are invited to attend the Thank-You BBQ at Oak Park, generously sponsored by Albertsons/Vons, where we will celebrate everyone who has donated their time and effort to this wonderful event!

Volunteers can sign up in teams or individually for Day of Caring at https://unitedwaysb.galaxydigital.com or by calling (805) 965-8591.