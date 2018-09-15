United Way of Santa Barbara County Day of Caring
Give back to the community by joining United Way of Santa Barbara County (UWSBC) at its 27th Annual Day of Caring, the largest single-day volunteer event in the tri-counties.
More than 1,200 volunteers will come together to carry out a variety of service projects throughout Santa Barbara, Carpinteria and Goleta. This will include a special Montecito neighborhood clean-up and rebuilding project that is being organized in partnership with Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County.
Day of Caring volunteers will meet at their respective service sites at 9 a.m. sharp. Free T-shirts will be provided to volunteers. At noon, all are invited to attend the Thank-You BBQ at Oak Park, generously sponsored by Albertsons/Vons, where we will celebrate everyone who has donated their time and effort to this wonderful event!
Volunteers can sign up in teams or individually for Day of Caring at https://unitedwaysb.galaxydigital.com or by calling (805) 965-8591.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Albertsons/Vons
- Starts: September 15, 2018 9 am - noon
- Price: Free
- Location: Santa Barbara County
- Website: https://unitedwaysb.galaxydigital.com
