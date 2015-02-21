Calendar » United Way of Santa Barbara County Mega Tax Day

February 21, 2015 from 9:00 am - 1:00 pm

Join United Way of Santa Barbara County Financial Empowerment Partnership for its annual Financial Literacy Resource Fair and Mega Tax Day and gain access to affordable banking, free tax assistance, products, financial literacy classes and special offers on saving and checking accounts.

The event will also offer a variety of resources on how to plan and save for emergencies, college, and retirement with support from elected officials and representatives of local nonprofits. Trained, experienced, IRS certified volunteers will provide free income tax return preparation and E-Filing for those with 2014 incomes under $59,000. Local tax and banking specialists will also be on hand to answer any questions.

A presentation featuring local elected officials will begin at 11 a.m.