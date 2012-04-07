Calendar » United Way of Santa Barbara County Presents “Mega Tax Days”

April 7, 2012 from 9:00 a.m.

United Way of Santa Barbara County and partner organizations are providing free tax preparation for the community on the upcoming “Mega Tax Days”. Trained, experienced volunteers will provide free tax preparation and E-filing services. The events will also include local financial literacy referrals and resources including assistance with retirement and college savings (“529”) plans, special offers on savings and checking accounts, prizes and support from a large group of local nonprofits and businesses involved in the Financial Empowerment Partnership. The bilingual staff will provide services for qualifying families and individuals with 2011 incomes under $50,000, helping people take advantage of tax benefits and refunds they are eligible for, such as the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), Child and Dependent Care Credit, Making Work Pay Credit and higher education tax credits, among others. The Financial Empowerment Partnership, led by United Way of Santa Barbara County, is a community collaborative with 17 program partners from local education, nonprofit and banking sectors. The vision of the partnership is to empower lower-income families to increase their long-term assets. For more information, visit www.unitedwaysb.org/taxhelp or call (805) 965-8591.