United Way of Santa Barbara County Presents "Mega Tax Days": Feb. 8

February 8, 2014 from 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

United Way of Santa Barbara County Financial Empowerment Partnership will host its annual Financial Literacy Resource Fair and Mega Tax Day. Santa Barbara County families will have access to affordable banking, free tax assistance, products and financial literacy classes. The event offers a variety of resources on how to plan and save for emergencies, college, and retirement with support from elected officials and representatives of local nonprofits. Trained, experienced, IRS certified volunteers will provide free income tax return preparation and E-Filing for those with 2013 incomes under $58,000. In addition, enrollment for free financial coaching and onsite bank account creation will be available with partnering banks.

Participating organizations and businesses will be giving out prizes for visiting financial literacy tables. A presentation featuring local elected officials will begin at 11 a.m.



Date: Saturday, February 8, 2014

Time: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Location: United Way of Santa Barbara County, 320 E. Gutierrez Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Cost: Free

For more information, visit www.unitedwaysb.org/taxhelp or call (805) 965-8591.