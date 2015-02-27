Calendar » United Way of Santa Barbara County Presents “United We Read

February 27, 2015 from 8:30 am - 10:30 am

Inspire local elementary school children to read and succeed through United Way’s United We Read program. Volunteers and members of the Young Leader’s Society will be paired up with a local K-6 classroom to read aloud to the students and show them that reading is fun. At the end of the program, the book will be donated to the classroom to enhance their libraries.

Date: Friday, February 27, 2015

Time: 8:30 a.m.-10:30a.m.

Various Locations: Franklin School at 1111 East Mason Street in Santa Barbara

El Camino School at 5020 San Simeon Drive in Goleta

Aliso School at 4545 Carpinteria Avenue in Carpinteria

To sign up for the United We Read program, visit http://www.unitedwaysb.org/form/united-we-read.

For more information, please contact Cori Gacad at [email protected]

United We Read is part of a larger effort spearheaded by United Way of Santa Barbara County focusing on reaching community driven 10- year goals in education