Unity Arts & Crafts Faire

August 19, 2012 from 11:30am - 1:30pm

Unity's Prosperity Summer Camp culminates with a showcase of artistic talents and wares. Items for sale include jewelry, photography, paintings, massages, succulent plants and much more! Come prepared to be amazed and bring your friends and family for a fun-filled afternoon of great talents, hobbies, refreshments and music! Unity of Santa Barbara 227 E. Arrellaga St. (Gardens, Sidewalks & Lawn Areas)