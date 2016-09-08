Calendar » Unity Interfaith Prayer Service

September 8, 2016 from 7:00pm - 8:00pm

Unity of Santa Barbara will hold an Interfaith Prayer Service on Thursday, September 8 at 7 pm. Unity's annual World Day of Prayer is a day to focus on the power of prayer and support every faith in their prayer practices. Faith leaders from the Abrahamic faiths, Eastern traditions and others will offer prayers from their traditions, woven together by the beautiful flute music of Emiliano Campobello, and solos by Eje Lynn-Jacobs. For more information, visit www.santabarbaraunity.org or call (805) 966-2239.